SJSD celebrates Class of 2023

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Students in the St. Joseph School District celebrated the culmination of years of hard work on Sunday.
Seniors from Benton, Lafayette and Central High school walked across the stage to receive their Diplomas.
"I'm just excited to see everything pay off. It's been 13 years of schooling. So, I'm ready to see the end result," said Benton Graduate, Andee Magness.
"It's definitely been a journey and I'm glad to say it's done," said Benton Graduate Devon Hoffman.
For this group of students, their high school careers started off with a rough patch due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"I think we still see the impacts of COVID 2020 in our schools, not just Lafayette, not just the St. Joseph School District, but across the nation. But they were at the front of that in their high school careers," said Lafayette Assistant Principal, Corey Gilpin. "When everything was shut down, some of these kids, a lot of them, realized not to take anything for granted and to cherish it. So that was the big impact of these kids."
The 2023 graduating class in the SJSD has students heading off in many different career paths.
"We also have a big group of students who are entering the military. We have students who have already signed up for very high paying apprenticeship positions, and I think even our students who aren't moving forward in college will be very successful and a great addition to the St. Joe community," said Central Principal, Heather Renk.
For 2nd year Benton Teacher, Annie Mires, she says this group of students have made her years of teaching exciting.
"It's exciting to see how kids grow and push themselves to do new things and exciting things and overcome challenges. And I think this class has done that, not just during COVID, but also throughout their four years in high school," said Mires.
With high school in the rear-view mirror, graduates say they are excited for what the future holds.
"I think I'm gonna miss some people a lot. Because, you know, we've had all of our years of school together and that we've all been close in the same city, but then everyone's moving away. So I'm kind of curious to see who all will actually stay in touch after high school," said Magness.
"We got our friend group during COVID. And ever since then, we've just been sticking together. And then now that we're all graduating, we're all going to be moving in different paths. But I'm definitely excited to see where all they go, where we go in life, and it's going to be fun," said Hoffman.