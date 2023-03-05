SJSD, city leaders celebrate Hillyard Technical Center Expansion groundbreaking

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On March 2, St. Joseph School District administrators and Board of Education members, St. Joseph city officials, and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ground breaking of the Hillyard Technical Center Expansion.
"It's been a very long road. We've been working on this for quite some time, we've been very fortunate that it's all coming together now, and we've got a lot of great things going," said Kristie Arthur with the Chamber of Commerce workforce development. "We've got some great leadership in our community right now that are all working together to make good things happen."
The state of the art 22,000 square-foot facility, modeled after manufacturing facilities in St. Joseph, will serve more students and prepare them for future job opportunities.
The expansion will add welding instructors, precision machine technology, and industrial repair and maintenance.
"Those students are going to be able to go out into a basically an open space shop, work together and get cross trained," said Hillyard Technical Center Director Jill Huntsman. "We'll have that well-rounded employee that's able to go right into the workforce, if that's what the student chooses to do."
Hillyard Technical Center already partners with Altec Industries, and leaders hope that other businesses will be able to see the benefits of Hillyard Tech.
"We have advisory committees that meet with each one of our programs. So, businesses can send representatives to help guide our programs, so we're producing the type of employee that they're going to need in the future," said Huntsman.
With various programs at capacity, this expansion will offer more students the opportunity to learn outside of the classroom.
"It just opens a different opportunity for students. Some people learn in their seat and some people learn on their feet. If you are a feet learner, then Hillyard Technical School is the place for you," Arthur said.
Approval for the funding of the project came from local business partners, the City of Joseph, Buchanan County Government officials, and area state legislatures.