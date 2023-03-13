SJSD closed on Thursday to celebrate Final 4 bound basketball teams

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District will be closed on Thursday, March 16 to allow students and staff the opportunity to travel to Springfield to cheer on the Lady Benton Cardinals and the Lafayette Fighting Irish. Both teams advanced to the Class 4 State Basketball Final Four.
Officials with the district said the decision is based on concerns that schools will not have enough substitutes to take care of students.
The district is looking at options for parents that are in need of childcare. A notification will be sent from the district by 2:00 p.m. on March 14 regarding childcare.