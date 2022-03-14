SJSD committee to recommend replacement for tax levy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A finance committee for the St. Joseph School District will recommend the Board of Education to support asking voters for a new property tax levy when the current tax expires in 2024.
During a committee meeting Monday afternoon, the committee supported the board move forward with an 81 cent levy with a six year sunset.
Administrators say if nothing is done and the current five-year levy that voters passed in 2019 is allowed to expire without a renewal, the district will be forced to make $8 million in cuts.
Because the money from the levy goes directly into operating expenses and primarily pays for staff salaries, some on the committee had suggested moving forward with a proposal that would not include a sunset. However, the overriding opinion was that voters wouldn't pass a levy that didn't include one.
"It's obvious the school district would like to see something without a sunset. But it's also obvious there are still things lingering from the past that are out of our control. If it has to have a sunset, so be it," said Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations.
The current levy of 61 cents passed in 2019 with more than 64 percent of the vote. Many at the time credited the inclusion of a sunset clause for voters giving their approval.
The board will need to make a final decision by the end of April if they want it to appear on an August ballot.