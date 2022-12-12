SJSD elementary schools host coin drive to make a 'change' for student battling leukemia

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Coleman and Edison elementary schools are encouraging students to bring change to make a change.
After 6th grader at Edison Elementary Elijah Ottison was diagnosed with leukemia, his former school, Coleman Elementary, and his current school, Edison Elementary, are teaming up by going head-to-head to raise money for him and his family.
"We wanted to do something to help him because he is so near and dear to our hearts and was part of Coleman for a very long time. So we wanted to get together with Edison and do something together. And we thought the coin drive would be a great way to help change somebody's life," says Coleman's school counselor Korri Paden.
Students are excited to use this competition as a fun way to help out a friend in need.
"I know his parents can't really afford it, so we're trying to help him raise money for the medical bills. I just think it's very awesome, that we get to help him. It's a competition between us versus Edison. I think that's a cool way to get kids to raise money," says Elijah's friend Eli.
Many feel that this fundraiser shows students the importance of coming together for a common cause.
"It's a great opportunity for the kids to learn to look outside of themselves and to look at others. It's a good opportunity for us to show Elijah how much he is loved, and how much his family is loved, and that we support them so much," says Elijah's former student teacher Daniel Moss.
Friends and teachers saying that despite it all, Elijah still continues to be a bright light for the community.
"He truly always has a smile on his face, even now, with everything going on. Just to see him smile truly brings so much joy to us," says Edison Family Involvement Coordinator Angie Hernandez.
"When a student comes to us in need, there's always a family behind them. That's what we do is show the support for the entire family, and when you join two schools together, what a better way to show the support for the family as a whole? This is a time where everyone needs to pitch in and help one another, and that's what we do here at Edison," Hernandez continues.
Staff and students are all hopeful for a smooth recovery for Ottison and want this fundraiser to show how much the Ottison family means to the St. Joseph School District.
"I want, and I think all the people want, for him to be happy again. I don't want him being in the hospital...I want to help him and I want to make him sure he's okay," says Elijah's friend Matthew.
"Us coming together just shows that he's made a difference in everyone's lives and we want to be able to help him and help his progress to recovery," says Edison's school counselor Ella Sharp.
The coin drive will be taking place December 12 through December 16.
The school that raises the most money will be celebrating with a pajama day.