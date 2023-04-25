SJSD family night open house

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph School District held a open house for kids transferring from Mark Twain elementary.
Mark Twain elementary will be closed at the end of this school year and will be repurposed into a early learning center.
Incoming Mark Twain students and their families were invited to tour their new school, visit classrooms, and meet the principal and interact with teachers and students.
Carden park, Coleman, Edison, Parkway and Skaith elementary's held a family night open house.. the Principal for Coleman Heather Gladhart told us why it's important.
"It's a way for us to start making some connections with their families. To let them know that we are excited for them to join us next year and that while change can be difficult and scary at times, we're going to be happy to welcome them with open arms, and we'll take care of their kids next year as well." said Gladhart
Coleman had student ambassadors at the door to meet and greet the new students...
3rd grade teacher Teresa Juhl said it seemed to help put the incoming students at ease to see them as they walked in.
"It has been great. We've had a lot of people come in, we've had parents, we've had kids touring the whole building. It's fun to see how the kids are excited about different things like art or music, or you know, the gym is always a big deal." said Juhl
According to Mark Twain's impact analysis data there will be 347 students that will be allocated to each of the five schools.