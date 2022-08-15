SJSD going "back to the basics"

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is looking to increase student attendance by 11%, staff said at the back to school news conference Monday morning at Coleman Elementary.
Dr. Kendra Lau, the district's Director of School Improvement said at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, attendance was at 74%, a 5% increase from January.
"If you look at that through the lens of where we were in 2019, the 2018-19 school year, we were almost at 91%," Lau explained.
Keep in mind, Lau said the COVID-19 pandemic played a big role in that number, with 7th through 9th graders missing more school than 12th graders.
"It's the seventh grade, and then eighth grade and going into ninth grade, are critically concerned about because in ninth grade, if you are missing out on time, you're missing out on credits, and that starts to matter very quickly," Lau said.
Lau said schools are focusing on chronic absenteeism, which she described missing as little as two days of school each month, which overtime, adds up.
"The St Joseph's School District has a combat plan. Each building has a plan. Attendance interventionists are being hired, more social workers are coming on board and the St. Joseph school teachers are returning this week to designing engaging lessons and connect the kids," Lau added.
Ashly McGinnis, SJSD's Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services discussed an additional plan to help attendance by getting "back to the basics" in the classroom.
"It means routines and procedures are in place students know the expectations and they know what happens if you don't meet the expectations, and differentiated instruction to meet each student's learning needs," McGinnis explained.
Emphasizing teachers and students need to be clear on the learning objectives for the day.
"Kids today do not respond well with the "sit and get" approach to learning," McGinnis said. "So we really have to mix it up to keep students interested in establishing a positive and safe classroom learning environment sets the stage for learning."
Teachers and staff will not only focus on relationships but also on students knowing that they're learning and why they are learning it.
"Last year, our teachers and instructional leaders updated our math curriculum, which resulted in academic achievement gains. This year, we are implementing updated ELA curriculum, and we're hoping for another positive impact and learning."
She added, "We've been hearing that from teachers for a really long time that we have too many pots on the stove, when you have too many pots on the stove, you're not really cooking anything. So our job is really to kind of go back and re evaluate all the programs that we are having in place right now and what's really going to give us the most bang for our buck."
Gabe Edgar also addressing how the school year will unfold as he begins his first year as the superintendent.
"One word I will sum everything up in is consistency," said Edgar. "That's something that they hear every Monday morning from me, we're going to become more consistent. And the consistent message for '22-'23 is going to be "Make a Difference." Because there's one thing in education that every single one of us can do. Every person from foodservice, to top administration, to custodial staff, to bus drivers...if you can't wake up the next day and ask yourself "if you made a difference", and if you answer that "no", you're in the wrong profession. If you answer that "yes", then you're in the right profession. And that's who we want to be '22-'23. So let's go make a difference.
The first day of school is Monday, August 22.
KQ2 will have more updates on the upcoming school year throughout the week.