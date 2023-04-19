SJSD holds "Seeing is Believing" school tour for local realtors

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local realtors went back to elementary school today.
The St. Joseph School District gave “Seeing is Believing” tours to realtors in the area to help them better understand the school district’s mission and vision.
Realtors took the school bus to Carden Park, Skaith, and Edison Elementary and spent the morning talking with the students, seeing first hand what the school district is all about.
KQ2 spoke with one of the realtors to find out the important relationship between local property values and area school districts.
"We have an important role to help sell property. And our district is the number one driving factor in real estate and it helps values. So we want to make sure that we encourage people to participate in our district and know how great it is. And we have great leadership here as well," said Johanna Pruitt, Real Estate Broker.
A recent report from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that on average, for every dollar spent on public schools in an area, home values increased by $20.