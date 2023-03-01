SJSD issues statement following the death of a student

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District released a statement on Wednesday following the death a student Tuesday night.
Tuesday evening, a teenager was reportedly shot and killed on the 800 block of Mason Road. The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating the shooting.
In the statement, the district said "In order to support the mental health needs of both our students and staff we have placed additional school counselors and social workers in schools today impacted by the loss. We will continue to monitor the need for additional mental health services over the next several days."
The district adds that they encourage parents to listen and speak with their children who are struggling and to reach out to school counselors or social workers for additional support.