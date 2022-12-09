SJSD issues statement on declaration forms

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District issued a statement today regarding allegations of inaccurate information related to taxes being included on board members' candidate declaration forms.
According to the statement, the district has had conversations with the Secretary of State's office and Missouri Department of Revenue.
The district says board candidate declaration forms were appropriately processed.
Candidates are required to report on declaration forms if they are delinquent on any taxes in missouri.
If the department of revenue receives a complaint that a candidate or sitting board member's taxes are delinquent, the individual will have 30 days to pay in order to remain eligible.