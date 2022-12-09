 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SJSD issues statement on declaration forms

  • 0

According to the statement, the district has had conversations with the Secretary of State's office and the Missouri Department of Revenue.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District issued a statement today regarding allegations of inaccurate information related to taxes being included on board members' candidate declaration forms.

According to the statement, the district has had conversations with the Secretary of State's office and Missouri Department of Revenue.

The district says board candidate declaration forms were appropriately processed.

Candidates are required to report on declaration forms  if they are delinquent on any taxes in missouri.

If the department of revenue receives a complaint that a candidate or sitting board member's taxes are delinquent, the individual will have 30 days to pay in order to remain eligible.

Tags

Recommended for you