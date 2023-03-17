SJSD leaders suggests addressing mental health upstream before overdoses occur

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the decision to put Narcan in local elementary schools and in the hands of school nurses, Tammy Smith-Hinchey, Nurse Coordinator with the St. Joseph School District says she would like to see the district begin to educate students and families on coping mechanisms...before opioid use gets to the point of overdose, "I feel like Narcan and other things like this are reactive to the problem and what we need to focus on is really educational and providing that mental healthcare in the schools and the community, I mean it's going to take all of us."
Smith-Hinchey says having Narcan in the elementary schools isn't just for students, but for parents and other family members who visit campus.
Assistant Superintendent at SJSD, Dr. Ashly McGinnis told KQ2 this week that the district has provided professional learning opportunities on trauma for staff, because they know mental health continues to be a concern in the community, "The district has increased social workers and interventionists, some of which have specialized training in trauma."