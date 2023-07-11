SJSD looking to fill nearly 70 open positions before the start of the school year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Teacher shortages continue to be a rising issue across the country, and the St. Joseph School District is looking to address that issue locally.
The school district is hosting a hiring fair Thursday in hopes of filling open positions before the store before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
With over 110 occupational opportunities and 70 open positions, the district says that you don't have to be a teacher to find your place within the district.
There are many positions available related to Reading/Math Interventionists, Attendance Interventionists, Special Education, Early Childhood Education, Nutrition Services, Custodial, and more.
"Every year, at this time, we still have a number of openings," said Assistant Superintendent of HR Dr. Brian Kraus. "So it's not really unusual, but we're just trying to get the right people in the right spots, so that our kids have all the resources they need."
Those who attend are asked to bring a resumé if they have one.
The hiring fair is Thursday, July 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m..
The fair will take place at the District's administration building located at 1415 North 26th Street.
To apply for a job with the St. Joseph School District, click here.