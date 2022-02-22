SJSD looks to address teacher shortage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is hosting another community engagement session Tuesday.
School district officials across the country find themselves in the same problematic situation: a lack of good quality educators.
“We try to paint the picture and it's and it's completely true that a teacher here can have a tremendous impact on students, especially students from poverty. And so we try to arrange our recruiting efforts so that people know this is a calling, this is a mission, you can have a tremendous impact on young lives,” Director of Human Resources for the St. Joseph School District Brian Kraus said.
There are numerous reasons for the shortage as of late, but with the school district's Vision Forward, they want to discuss the problem with the public.
“In a lot of ways, limiting hinges on our ability to recruit and keep quality teachers in order to have the kind of academic success that we want for the kids in our community,” Co-Chair of Vision Forward Bob Miller said.
In the second vision for discussion, the focus is retaining and recruiting teachers into the district.
“What's culture and climate of your district? What's your pay scale look like? What are the working conditions,” Kraus said.
The problem isn't just unique to St. Joseph, it's happening in a lot of schools. But for the district, it's one of the biggest concerns.
“We got to continue to create the momentum of kids that have grown up in this community that are very aware of that the challenges that we face here, choosing to make this home,” Miller said.
The hope or the vision for meetings to get as much community involvement as they can.
After all, the school's impact is much more than you might think.
“You know, to be quite honest, the trend line isn't good. We saw with the census, you know, and so I think that getting our school district in a place where it's very positive. And where we're really kind of solving some problems is key for the whole city,” Co-Chair of Vision Forward David Hinde said.
Teaching shortages are the focus of this meeting. But there are a lot more issues that will be addressed. And it's all designed to create a better vision for the school district's future.
“One thing that I think we're trying to do is create some tension with the reality that where we are now is just not sustainable. You know, the time for change is, we're actually I feel like a little bit behind where we need to be going but before you can really talk too much about where you want to be in the future. You have to create the sense that where we are now is just not a sustainable place for our city period,” Miller said.
The next meeting is tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Word of Life Church. If you can't make it in person, you can join the conversation via zoom. For more information on how to attend the session virtually, click the link below.