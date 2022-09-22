SJSD mentor program connects kids with community leaders

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District kicked off the I.D.E.A. mentor program at Truman Middle School.
Thursday, community mentors met with Truman Middle School students to begin the Inspiring Dreams and Encouraging Achievements (I.D.E.A.) Mentoring program.
Ever since David Foster took over as the St. Joseph School Board President in April, kick-starting a mentor program has been on the forefront of his plans.
"At the end of the day, schools teach you what, but a mentor can teach you how and why," said Foster. "Why do you want to be that? How are you going to get there? Usually mentors ask those types of questions, but they can also help you, or assist you in achieving that goal."
A variety of mentors met one-on-one with students, talking with them to set goals and work through any struggles and they have going on in their life.
"They were saying how they struggled at times and I struggle at times too," said 8th grade student Kassidy Ramirez who wants to be a surgeon when she grows up. "The mentors, they're really sweet, and I hope to express myself and basically be a better person in life."
"I hope that the kids can see how many opportunities there really are out there," said Kimberly Kay who is one of the mentors and works as a People's Resource Rep. at Anderson Auto Group. "Sometimes it can feel like we're limited on what we can do based on where we're from or circumstances and that's really not the case. It's all how much we want to put into it."
Foster said COVID-19 played a role disconnecting students to community mentors, saying the program will help close the gap.
"We really had a good variety of mentors that the students can look up to," Foster explained. "And I think that helps in determining what exactly they might want to be, but also how they're going to achieve that goal."
"Ultimately, I just want any kid that I'm working with to know that there are people out there that are here to support them through anything," says Support Coordinator at Progressive Community Services Shahariah Bernard. "It's never going to be easy, but as long as you have a support system, you can accomplish whatever they want to do. And I want to help them reach that."
Foster is looking to expand the program throughout the district once the program gets underway.