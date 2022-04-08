SJSD offering free early childhood screening

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District Early Learning Center started free early childhood screenings Thursday.
The appointment time and dates are listed below:
Friday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, April 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
These are for 3 and 4-year-olds and 5-year-olds who are not planning on going to public kindergarten.
These are hearing, health and vision screenings and a development screening done by health professionals and a certified parent educator.
Screening is required for enrollment in the saint joseph school district or head start preschool programs.
Appointment times are limited to schedule one you can call the number on your screen or visit the school district website available at the link below.
The screenings are all held at the Keatley Center.