...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

SJSD offering free early childhood screening

  • Updated
  • 0

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District Early Learning Center started free early childhood screenings Thursday.

The appointment time and dates are listed below:

  • Friday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Monday, April 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

  • Tuesday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

  • Wednesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These are for 3 and 4-year-olds and 5-year-olds who are not planning on going to public kindergarten.

These are hearing, health and vision screenings and a development screening done by health professionals and a certified parent educator.

Screening is required for enrollment in the saint joseph school district or head start preschool programs.

Appointment times are limited to schedule one you can call the number on your screen or visit the school district website available at the link below. 

St. Joseph School District Early Childhood Screening

The screenings are all held at the Keatley Center.

 

 

 

 

