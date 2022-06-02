SJSD offering free summer meals, changes starting next school year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District will be offering free breakfast and lunch meals available to anyone Pre-K through 18-years-old starting this week.
Meals will be available Monday through Friday at several school locations including Lafayette, Bode, Robidoux, Spring Garden, Truman, Carden Park, Coleman, Edison, Field, Hosea, Hyde, Early Childhood Center (former Lake Contrary), Lindbergh, Mark Twain, Oak Grove, Parkway, Pershing, Pickett and Skaith.
The free meal program ends June 30.
Breakfast can be picked up from 7:15 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
Lunch can be picked up from 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
Meals should be picked up in the school cafeteria.
Beginning July 1, districts will no longer offer free meals for all students, and that includes the St. Joseph School District.
The past two years, students in school districts across the country have been allowed to eat free as a result of waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The waivers expire June 30. Since March 2020, the SJSD has been serving all students free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The USDA granted waivers to school districts that allowed all children, regardless of their parents’ income levels, to access school meals.
Prior to the waivers there was a three-tiered pricing structure – some families didn’t pay for meals, some paid at a reduced price and others paid full price based on income levels.
Starting in the fall of 2022, that pricing structure will go back into effect. Starting July 1, SJSD parents may apply for free and reduced meals online or paper applications based on the student’s school.
The schools include Benton, Central, Bode, Ellison, Field, Lake, Oak Grove, Pershing, and Skaith. Those students who attend Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools will not need to fill out an application.
Those schools include Lafayette, Robidoux, Spring Garden, Truman, Carden Park, Coleman, Edison, Hosea, Hyde, Lindbergh, Mark Twain, Parkway, Pickett, and Webster.
Please contact the Nutrition Services Department with any questions at (816) 671-4140.