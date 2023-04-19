 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 145 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

ATCHISON KS           DONIPHAN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN
DEKALB                GENTRY                HOLT
NODAWAY               WORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, CLARKSDALE,
COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY,
GRANT CITY, HIGHLAND, KING CITY, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE,
MOUND CITY, OREGON, OSBORN, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH,
ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TROY,
UNION STAR, AND WATHENA.

SJSD Office of Fire Prevention offers fire safety tips

  • Updated
  • 0
SJSD Office of Fire Prevention offers fire safety tips

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With changes in the weather, less moisture in the air, and high wind speeds, St. Joseph Fire Department's Office of Fire Prevention is urging the importance of practicing fire safety.

While it may feel inconvenient to have a burn ban in place, the Office of Fire Prevention says they do it to ensure the safety of everyone.

Whether you're burning leaves or if there's a structure fire, high winds can carry embers far, leading to more damage to houses, fences, and other buildings.

Fire Prevention offers advice on how to stay informed on weather conditions and burn bans:

"On windy days, don't burn. Listen to the TV and the radio as cancellations are put on both of those. And if you have Nixle alerts on your phone, it'll also come across there," said SJFD Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson. "We don't cancel it just because we don't want them to burn, we cancel it because there's a safety concern."

You can also stay up to date on weather conditions and fire-related information by following KQ2.com or by downloading the KQ2 app.

Tags

Recommended for you