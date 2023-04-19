SJSD Office of Fire Prevention offers fire safety tips

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With changes in the weather, less moisture in the air, and high wind speeds, St. Joseph Fire Department's Office of Fire Prevention is urging the importance of practicing fire safety.
While it may feel inconvenient to have a burn ban in place, the Office of Fire Prevention says they do it to ensure the safety of everyone.
Whether you're burning leaves or if there's a structure fire, high winds can carry embers far, leading to more damage to houses, fences, and other buildings.
Fire Prevention offers advice on how to stay informed on weather conditions and burn bans:
"On windy days, don't burn. Listen to the TV and the radio as cancellations are put on both of those. And if you have Nixle alerts on your phone, it'll also come across there," said SJFD Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson. "We don't cancel it just because we don't want them to burn, we cancel it because there's a safety concern."
