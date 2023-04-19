SJSD Office of Fire Prevention offers fire safety tips

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 145 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST KANSAS ATCHISON KS DONIPHAN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO BUCHANAN DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY, GRANT CITY, HIGHLAND, KING CITY, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE, MOUND CITY, OREGON, OSBORN, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TROY, UNION STAR, AND WATHENA.