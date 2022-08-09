SJSD ready for remainder of decade after tax levy pass

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Last Tuesday, St. Joseph voters passed a tax levy called Proposition R.E.A.D.
The "reinvesting in education, academics and dedication" levy was added to the ballot in the late spring after a unanimous vote from the St. Joseph School Board to further funds until the end of the decade.
"I feel great. Not just that it passed but we passed by 20% more than what we needed," said SJSD School Board President David Foster.
The vote passed at 70.9% winning in every precinct and has a sunset. The current SJSD tax will now be extended until 2029 with no increase in tax, remaining at $0.61 per $100.
"I wasn't surprised that it passed, but I was surprised at the percentage of passage," said Gabe Edgar, the Superintendent of SJSD. "I think that's a good thing for the school district. I think that that means people do have a little bit more trust in the direction that we're heading. And I think one thing that I would say, you know, I was here in 2019 and, and we checked everything off the list that we said we were going to do in 2019. All I can do is sit here and promise you that what we asked for in 2022 we're going to do the same."
SJSD said the tax will bring in $6.9 million a year and $40 million overall to aid in teacher salaries and retention, completion of HVAC funding and adding sidewalks to schools like Pickett and others that don't have one.
"It makes it a lot easier to plan," said Edgar. "There's a comfort level now there that was not there before, and I think that will help us get more buy in, you know, because at the end of the day, what we're here to do is do what's best for kids and whenever you have those types of things looming in your background, it's hard to do what's best for kids. But now there's no excuses. We're here to do a job and we're here to make a difference."
The school board and teachers within the district view the passage of the levy as a sign of progress being made within the community.
"It's nice to go into the school year with on a positive note," said Jeff Leake who is going in his 24th year as a teacher within SJSD. "It shows the staff that the community supports us. But on the flip side, I think the district was was very responsible and asking for what we needed to the community and listen to the community. I think we did a much better job of that reaching out to those people who were undecided, and maybe even against it and listening to their concerns. In the end I think that was the difference."
Leake served as a co-chair alongside Denise Peters on the R.E.A.D. campaign committee. He understood the situation the economy is in right now but was positive the levy would pass.
"You know, money is tight. And I've said this a lot though, one thing people like more than spending their money is getting something good for their money. And I believe that the community is starting to see that what we're doing in the schools is has improved," Leake added.
"We had a lot of gaps that needed to be bridged. And I think, well, within the year and four months, I've been on the board, I feel like we were bridging those gaps," said Foster, who's been the Board President since April. "And I think the passing of this levy, so successfully, is proof that we're bridging those gaps. We're getting the message out, we're including everyone in on the conversation. And we're making decisions accordingly. So as long as we can keep bridging gaps, I think in another year or two, we're going to be pretty far down the road."