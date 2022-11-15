SJSD seeking applicants for Board of Education

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you are interested in serving the community and advocating for public education, the St. Joseph School District is seeking candidates for two positions on the board of education that will be on the April ballot.

Filings will begin on December 6 at 8 a.m. and will continue through December 27 at 5 p.m.

Filings will be during regular business hours Monday through Friday at the administration building.

Candidates should enter through door number 7.

To be eligible for candidacy, you must be a U.S. citizen, be voters of the St. Joseph School District, have lived in Missouri for at least one year prior to the election.

