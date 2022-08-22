SJSD starts first day of school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 10,000 students returned to 24 school buildings across the St. Joseph School District Monday morning.
The day started off with new SJSD superintendent Gabe Edgar greeting students and parents at the door.
"I got up at 5:15 this morning and I thought to myself, 'this is going to be a great day.' And so far it has been just that; a great day,“ said Edgar. "I was involved in first day the last four years as well. But this year, you know, we've had a great three weeks and so, you know, leading up to this day, it's been exciting.”
Edgar started the morning off at Webster, Eugene Field and Parkway.
“(It's) exciting! We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time," said Darla Hunt, the principal at Eugene Field Elementary School. "It’s going to be a great year. It’s great to see their smiling faces.”
Hunt is taking on her fourth year as principal at Eugene. She said she's not only excited to welcome back the kids, but to welcome back the families into the schools as the covid-19 pandemic limited parents access to inside the school buildings.
“It was more limited. But now we are going to be having them as volunteers. We're going to be doing assemblies, just other sort of things that makes a school a school," said Hunt. "Lots of PTA family nights and events like that."
Giving parents access to walk their child to the classroom on the first day of school again allowed Michelle Mueller to drop off her granddaughter on her first day of kindergarten.
“This is my granddaughter's first day of kindergarten, and I’m so emotional and so happy to be here," said Mueller. “My best friend is her teacher this year. So I was really excited to find that out.”