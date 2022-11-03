SJSD superintendent challenged to visit classrooms

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District administration has been challenged by teachers and staff to get a more in-depth look into the classroom by sitting in on classes and being substitute teachers.
SJSD superintendent Gabe Edgar accepted the challenge Wednesday and sat in on classes at Truman Middle School and Edison Elementary.
"One teacher said, 'I think that downtown administration should come and sub once in a while, because I think they're kind of disconnected'," said Edgar. "I took that information back to the superintendent cabinet the following Monday. I told them, 'I challenge each one of you to go out and sub, and I wouldn't challenge you to do it without me taking the opportunity'."
Edgar encourages administration and surrounding superintendents to do the same. He thinks spending time in the classroom will truly make a positive impact on the district.