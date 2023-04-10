SJSD superintendent charged with DWI

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph School District Superintendent Gabe Edgar has been formally charged with a misdemeanor DWI after an incident that occurred March 26.
"When something negative occurs, I address it head on so that we can move forward together," said Edgar in a statement released Monday afternoon. "It has been difficult for me to wait and to discuss the events of Sunday, March 26; this is out of character for me."
The district leader saying later in the statement that on the evening of March 26 he was pulled over after drinking alcohol while watching college basketball.
Edgar states that he was given a field sobriety test and agreed to a voluntary blood draw to determine blood alcohol content. Results showed that Edgar was over the legal limit.
Edgar apologized to the community in Monday's statement.
"I am extremely disappointed in myself and the poor judgment that I demonstrated that evening, and for this I am sorry," Edgar said.
SJSD's Board of Education President David Foster also issued a statement Monday afternoon.
"The Board of Education is aware of the updated status of the matter involving Dr. Gabe Edgar. The Board of Education is evaluating next steps with support from the Board's legal counsel," said Foster. "As this involves confidential personnel matter, we cannot share additional details at this time."
In Edgar's statement he acknowledges the improvements to the district since he took office, and says he hopes to continue to be a part of it.
"Our district is moving in the right direction, and I want to continue to be part of the process," said Edgar. "We have good work to do in our school district, and I am proud to be part of it, and I want to continue to be part of it. Most importantly, I will hold myself accountable to my most significant priority, being the role model that our students, staff, and community deserve."
Edgar is scheduled to appear in court May 22.