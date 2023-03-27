SJSD Superintendent Gabe Edgar arrested on possible DWI charge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph School District Superintendent Gabe Edgar was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated. That's according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that Edgar was placed under arrest around 6:48 p.m. for a possible misdemeanor DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
The St. Joseph School District released the following statement:
"The St. Joseph School District is aware of the situation involving Dr. Gabe Edgar. While we understand questions may arise, we cannot provide additional information, as it relates to a confidential personnel matter of the district. Please be assured that the District takes the allegations seriously and will continue to monitor any developments regarding this matter."
SJSD Board of Education President David Foster also issued a statement, "The board is aware of the situation. This personnel matter will be addressed effectively once more information is received and legal consultation has provided adequate direction."
Edgar began his tenure as superintendent in July 2022.