SJSD Surprise Patrol Announces Teacher and Support Person of the Year Finalists

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This morning was full of appreciation and celebration as St. Joseph School District administrators and staff set out to surprise six SJSD staff members.
The SJSD Surprise Patrol members visited five schools, where they let staff know they were finalists for SJSD Teacher of the Year or SJSD Support Person of the Year.
At Oak Grove Elementary, Trisha Campbell is a Teacher of the Year Finalist.
Campbell has 22 years of teaching experience. She is currently a fifth grade teacher at Oak Grove. Before joining Oak Grove staff in 2014, Campbell previously served as a teacher at Lindbergh, Coleman, and the Virtual Academy.
At Robidoux Middle School, Melissa Corey is a Support Person of the Year Finalist. Corey is a library media specialist and has been with SJSD for 14 years. She is also president of the Missouri Association of School Librarians and was recently selected as a 2023 School Librarian of the Year finalist by Scholastic Inc.
"I've been here 10 years. I want to be here 10 more, and then 10 more after that," Corey said after receiving the finalist award. "You guys deserve books and you deserve those types of libraries we have in Kansas City and St. Louis. And so that's what you guys have here. . . I just really appreciate this building. I'm happy to come here every day."
Also at Robidoux, Douglas Snider is a Teacher of the Year Finalist.
Snider has 10 years of teaching experience. He started as a special education teacher at Robidoux in 2013, and he currently teachers seventh and eighth grade social studies.
"Thank you. I love my job, I love these kids. I'm thankful every day that I'm a teacher and I can make a difference," Snider said.
At Hillyard Technical Center, Rick Weiser is a Support Person of the Year Finalist.
Weiser is a career services coordinator at Hillyard Technical Center. He has been with SJSD for one year. Before working at Hillyard Technical Center, Weiser was in the dry-cleaning business for 30 years. He also serves on the InterServ Board of Directors.
"I very much appreciate it. I love doing what I do here at Hillyard Technical Center, so this is just icing on the cake," Weiser said.
At Benton High School, Carol Stephenson is a Support Person the of Year Finalist.
Stephenson has been a nurse at Benton High School for over 13 years. She is a member of the Missouri Association of School Nurses. Stephenson loves Kansas University basketball, the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs, and she rides her motorcycle whenever she can.
"I appreciate this so much. I'm very honored. Thank you," Stephenson said.
At Hosea Elementary School, Jessica Timmons is a Teacher of the Year Finalist.
Timmons is a fifth grade teacher at Hosea Elementary. She has nine years of teaching experience and started as a fourth grade teacher at Lake Contrary Elementary. Timmons has also been an ELA teacher and summer school site director.
"Thank you guys. You're all amazing," Timmons said.
In addition to Teacher and Support Person of the year, schools could also nominate individuals for Innovator and Volunteer of the Year. One winner from each category will be announced at the Annual Tribute to Teachers and Staff Banquet April 20 at Missouri Western State University.