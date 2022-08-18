SJSD teachers, staff prep for new year at back-to-school rally

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new school year is on the horizon.
The St. Joseph School District teachers, staff and administrators celebrated the start of the year at a pep rally.
The rally featured teachers and staff from every school within the district, the school board, teacher giveaways, performances and keynote speaker and chalk artist Ben Glenn.
New SJSD leaders David Foster, the school board president and the district's new superintendent Gabe Edgar, addressed the crowd, introducing the 2022-23 school year theme which is "make a difference."
"There's a lot of great things that have happened over the last three weeks for the school district," Edgar said. "I guess you could see probably with the excitement that was in the room today, I really believe that people are ready to make a difference."
A buzz of energy filled the room and teachers said it's because of new leadership and the recent passage of the tax levy.
"They're doing a great job," said Robin Shaon who is a 9th grade biology teacher at Lafayette High School. "We've got a whole new administration it seems like. I really think they're going to make a difference. They put a lot of effort into this, they put their heart into it. I think we're going to see some changes."
This was the first convocation the district has put on in over five years.
Filipino teachers from the cultural exchange program said they feel energized to start the school year now.
"It was so fun; it was so inspiring," Karl Mamhot and Jen Bacamara said, both teachers at Benton High School. "We would say that they are proactive and they really support us, not only us Filipino teachers but all of the teachers in the St. Joe District," Catherine Miranda added who is an ELA teacher at Bode Middle School.
"The community created excitement by supporting $0.61 and we very much appreciate that," Edgar explained. "We're going to do our part, one goal in mind, and that's to make St. Joseph School District the central part of this community."
SJSD classes begin on August 22.