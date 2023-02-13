SJSD to call off school for Super Bowl Parade on Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District announced they schools will be closed on Wednesday to allow students, staff, and community members the chance to participate in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally.
According to the district, the decision was made based on concerns that they will not be able to provide enough substitutes.
District officials said that there has already been feedback from staff and families that plan to absent from school on Wednesday.
This time off counts against the district’s number of built-in weather hours.