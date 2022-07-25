SJSD to fill 50 positions, hosting hiring fair

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is hosting a job hiring fair on Wednesday, July 27 to fill about 50 positions for the upcoming school year.
The district has these open positions to fill: teachers, paraprofessionals, maintenance, nutrition services, coaches and speech language pathologists.
This is a new tactic the district is trying to broaden their reach of hiring candidates as the nationwide struggle continues to fill school positions.
"I do believe that in terms of school positions, we're very competitive with the surrounding area," said Dr. Brian Kraus who the district's Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. "We do have a very good benefit package for anybody who works 30 hours or more. And all of the positions that we're trying to fill are benefit eligible positions. And we do feel like every position we have is important. Everybody that works for us is helping to, to mold the next generation of leaders and so we need to need to fill all those that we possibly can."
The district explained all of the positions they are trying to fill are benefit eligible positions. The district contributes almost $800 a month toward health insurance, and then they're also eligible to participate in vision and dental short term disability or long term disability.
The hiring fair will take place at the district's Administration Building at 1415 North 26th Street from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. No pre-registration is required.