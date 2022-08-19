SJSD updates safety and security measures

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Student safety is a top priority for the St. Joseph School District.
To enhance safety measures, Benton, Central and Lafayette High Schools used the summer to update added security at the main entrances.
The district's goal is to have a "double layered" entrance, forcing visitors to go through two access points," said Shannon Nolte the district's Director of Non-Academic Services.
"The biggest things we would probably want to emphasize going into the school years is making sure doors are locked properly and they work."
The high schools are the last of all the school building in the district to update the main door entry points. Once the high schools are complete, each school in the district will have the added layer of security.
"Every school now has a secure entrance to where once people are buzzed into the building, there's always a second layer, there's always one direction to the office, or there's another checkpoint where they have to come into," Nolte explained.
For example, at Lafayette High School, once visitors were buzzed into the building, they would walk up the stairs that led to the main high school hallway where students are gathered. The visitor would then have to turn right to reach the office.
"What we've done is we've created a new wall on the inside of the top of the stairs," Notle explained. "And those doors will be locked for access into the hallways when people come up the stairs. The are in the area that's now enclosed. And so they will go to the right to a waiting area that guides them right to the office."
The district is working on updating security cameras and security systems as well. Notle said all of the high schools and middle schools have up-to-date systems, the elementary schools are in the process of replacing old systems this school year.
"I think that allows teachers to feel like they can focus on what they need to and that's educating our students," said Bart Hardy, Lafayette's newest principal. "That allows our campus supervisors and administration to focus on the safety. And again with the new entry system and our cameras. It makes our job a little bit easier."
The new security system allows mobile access to principals and administrators. This gives the district the opportunity to pull up any security camera throughout the district on one's phone.
In recent years, the district also installed a new visitor check-in system called "Raptor." This system allows office members to alert specific individuals for emergency and non-emergency purposes when a visitor signs in a the front office.
The district is also working with the city and county. The St. Joseph Police Department has six SROs working throughout SJSD and the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department has one SRO in the district. SJSD is hoping for nine SROs at some point in time.
Nolte said the SROs will train faculty and staff on safety protocols throughout the year. The plan is to have the SROs train all faculty members of a "intruder alert" protocol during the school year.
SJSD also has a district safety committee with representatives from the fire, police, sheriff and EMS departments to overview school safety protocols.