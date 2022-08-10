SJSD Vision Forward discusses next steps

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District's Vision Forward community engagement team met for the first time since May.
The committee discussed the priority statements from the winter and spring meetings where they identified key issues the community thought the committee needed to spend time on.
Tuesday's meeting featured the committee reviewing the process of what the next few months will look like as well as planning a work session for this Friday.
“So we're going to kind of go through those with a fine tooth comb on Friday, with several people from the school district from district leadership, team and, and, and our board as well, and just have a multiplicity of voices there to talk through those issues. And hopefully, come through on the other side of that with a pretty clear process for the next couple of opportunities,” Bob Miller, co-chair of Vision Forward said.
The committee hopes to get the final plan submitted to the St. Joseph School District Board of Education by December.