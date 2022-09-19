SJSD Vision Forward returns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District’s Vision Forward meetings will return Tuesday night.
The committee is ready to move forward the progress they have made into the 2022-23 school year.
"I do think we've had a very good start to the school year, there's a lot of momentum for the education that we're offering to kids right now," said SJSD Superintendent Gabe Edgar.
Vision Forward started to give the community a chance to hear and discuss some of the biggest issues in the St. Joseph School District. So far, meetings have focused on major topics involving academic performance, attendance, teacher retention, culture and facilities.
Leading up to Tuesday’s meeting, the district and the committee is ready to continue making strides in improving many aspects within the district.
"This new leadership in our school district just is proactive, and really addressing and aggressively addressing some of the issues that we know, have been problems for a while," Vision Forward Co-Chair Bob Miller added."
Edgar said the goal is to create a long-term plan moving forward with the district. This year’s vision forward meetings will finalize what those plans are.
"Culture for one, and then the second thing I would say would be the staff, the hiring, retention, for sure," Miller explained. "I think there's some other things when you start looking at actual, like curriculum adjustments with elementary and secondary, I think some of those things are on people's radar. They're, they're beginning to make plans for those things but they're just longer things to turn around."
District voices are encouraged with the momentum that is being made. Many saying they can feel a culture shift as the new school year began which will help continue the progress that is being made.
"From the goals that I've set for myself with the board of education, they all align to that," said Edgar. "Attendance being number one, discipline being number two, fixing the dropout issue being number three. So with that being said, if you fix those things, you're offering a better education to kids."
The next Vision Forward meeting is Tuesday, September 19 from 6 to 8 P.M. at the Word of Life church. For more information about the upcoming meeting, click here.
The committee is working with an outside consulting firm to help facilitate the information.