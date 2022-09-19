SJSD Vision Forward returns

Weather Alert

...Record High Temperatures Expected Monday and Tuesday... Monday and Tuesday will bring much warmer than average temperatures for mid September. The average high temperature across the area in mid September is around 80 degrees, however temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 90s. Heat indices will approach 100 degrees each day as well. The forecast highs in the middle to upper 90s will also likely break daily record high temperatures. Please exercise caution if performing outdoor activities. Take frequent breaks, wear loose and light colored clothing, and stay hydrated.