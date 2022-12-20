SJSD votes to implement action plan from Vision Forward

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Monday, the St. Joseph School District Board of Education voted to implement the action plan brought to the board by the Vision Forward committee.
It has been nearly one year since the first Vision Forward community engagement meeting.
The purpose of the meetings was to bring together a broad based group of residents to develop a plan for the St. Joseph School District that will reflect priorities of the community.
After seven sessions and 11 months, the district has a plan.
With a vote of 5-0-1, the St. Joseph School District Board of Education voted to implement the action plan presented by the Vision Forward committee.
"It's what I ran for. I mean, I'm ready to go to work,” Board of Education Vice President LaTonya Williams says.
During Monday night's board of education meeting, Vision Forward co-chair Bob Miller presented the plan with three key outcomes.
A plan that is responsible, progressive and financially appropriate.
"I think it's important for us to be progressive and really looking forward. And we've, you know, been in a phase, where we've spent a lot of time kind of looking back on, you know, some past struggles that we've had some challenges. So we really felt like it was time to, if we're going to keep pace with the districts around us we've got to have a really cohesive plan that can stand the test of time,” Vision Forward Co-Chair Bob Miller says.
The proposed committee structure includes five priorities.
"Everything from just improving the culture in the district, to hiring, retaining quality staff, and then really like looking at everything academically, from from early childhood all the way through high school. And then the last thing we discussed was just the impact of all those things on facilities,” Miller says.
Each committee will be composed of a board member serving as chair, a community member serving as vice chair, a key administrative leader, staff and other members of the community.
"I think that in the past, the community was forgotten or kind of left out of the decision making process and this whole engagement, it was just a part. It was about the collaboration of everyone in the community,” Williams says.
The Community Alliance has volunteered to be a resource to ensure the action plan implementation aligns with the imagine St. Joseph 2040 plan.
"If we're going to attract quality businesses to come to our town, we've got to have quality schools here. So it's, it all goes hand in hand, and it can't be something that's just, we're gonna the school just got to figure all this out. It's got to be everybody pitching in,” Miller says.
During the Vision Forward sessions the committee learned there was strong support for middle school configuration, teacher/staff recruitment and retention needs to be a priority, early childhood education expansion is needed, feeder schools are a major concern and priority, and the capacity and efficient use of schools are a top priority.