SJSD weighs in on Texas elementary school shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, kids across the country are left with a variety of emotions and questions.
Parents may not always know what their children are feeling or what they are concerned about.
That's why parents should let their children drive the conversations with their own questions.
"We may think that they're really scared and maybe they're not. Maybe instead they're feeling angry,” St. Joseph School District's Coordinator of Counselors Elizabeth Chase said.
Chase says it's helpful to remember kids are sensitive to their parents emotions, so parents should try to model their own emotions in a healthy way.
"If they ask, telling your child, yeah, I'm really sad about this or yeah, it scares me or I'm angry. But I'm going to be okay. That allows you to validate your children's feelings, but at the same time, ending it with ‘but I'm going to be okay,’ also gives your children a sense of comfort,” Chase said.
Chase adds it's important to assure children that the adults who care for them are doing everything they can to make sure they are safe and maintaining stability in their lives.
"Crisis is really unpredictable. And so anything that you can do at home to help maintain just what your regular routine is, can actually help that child feel a sense of control and comfort if they've lost those things when they see something like this happen on the news,” Chase said.
With the shooting in Uvalde so recent and traumatic, Chase said kids need to know they can reach out for help if they need it.
"I think if you're worried that your child, that it's been going on for a while or you're seeing major changes in behavior, that's when I'd want to reach out to some of our local resources. You can talk to Family Guidance, the center, Mosaic's behavioral health. We have a lot of mental health practitioners that would be great resources,” Chase said.
The St. Joseph School District also suggested parents limit or monitor their kids' online activity during this time.