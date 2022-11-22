Small Business Saturday returns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph residents are encouraged to help support their favorite small business this upcoming weekend.
Small Business Saturday has been an annual tradition for shoppers since 2010 and this year marks the 12th time St. Joseph shoppers get the chance to support their favorite business.
Mark Segrist is the owner of Niche of Time Jewelry here in St. Joseph says this annual tradition is an important step in helping small businesses and the community thrive.
"I would just want people to know how important it is to support your local businesses… because if you don't they won't be here. I would want them to know how much it means to a business that we can continue to employ people, which helps our culture and the whole city. More people are employed, more people spend money here.. That benefits everybody,” Niche of Time Jewelry owner Mark Segrist says.
The long standing tradition has helped small businesses not only in the area thrive, but also nationwide during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.