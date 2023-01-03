Snow Creek pausing operations due to rain and warm temperatures

(WESTON, Mo.) Due to the rain and warm temperatures officials with Snow Creek say they will be pausing operations starting Tuesday.
In a post on social media, the company states they will keep making snow whenever the temperatures allow and hope to reopen as soon as they can.
If you have purchased tubing, lift tickets or ski school products, snow creek says teams will be emailing out details regarding refunds.
A reopening date will be shared once they have one and Snow Creek is expected to have an update by early next week or sooner.