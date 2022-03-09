Snow & ice removal companies gearing up for winter storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Winter weather is headed our way, and a local snow and ice removal business is gearing up for the storm.
Hunter’s Lawn Care and Tree Service is preparing to work around the clock to salt and plow as the storm quickly approaches the area.
And although gas prices are soaring, the business says they won’t be raising prices for their services.
“We can't really change your prices and everything we have right now is all set in stone for the year. It's on a contract basis. They're calling for four to six inches of snow. So most of the lab crews go out tonight pre salt, work overnight salting and plowing. And then throughout the day tomorrow we'll have crews working as well,” said Shane Hunter, Owner of Hunter’s Lawn Care & Tree Service.