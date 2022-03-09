 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Snow & ice removal companies gearing up for winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Hunter's Lawn Care & Tree Service

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Winter weather is headed our way, and a local snow and ice removal business is gearing up for the storm.

Hunter’s Lawn Care and Tree Service is preparing to work around the clock to salt and plow as the storm quickly approaches the area.

And although gas prices are soaring, the business says they won’t be raising prices for their services. 

“We can't really change your prices and everything we have right now is all set in stone for the year. It's on a contract basis. They're calling for four to six inches of snow. So most of the lab crews go out tonight pre salt, work overnight salting and plowing. And then throughout the day tomorrow we'll have crews working as well,” said Shane Hunter, Owner of Hunter’s Lawn Care & Tree Service.

Tags

Recommended for you