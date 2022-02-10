Some Nodaway County schools considering 4 day week

For administrators at the West Nodaway School District -- making the decision to go to a 4-day school week was easy.
"First reason was to see if we could save any money because we've been experiencing budget issues. And then the second reason was to see if we could keep our staff because we lose a lot of staff to other local districts. We have the lowest salary schedule in the county, and then to see if we could attract some quality teachers to the district," West Nodaway superintendent Mitch Barnes said.
In a divided 4-3 vote the school board agreed -- but there were concerns about child care and kids going hungry on their new off-school day.
But in the end, school budget issues won over.
"So if you read all the information that's out there it says you can save between a half and 5 percent of your budget. So I think we could probably save between $40,000 and $50,000," Barnes said.
Administrators in the Nodaway Holt district are considering the 4-day week as well, but for different reasons.
"We were looking at ways again to retain teachers, attract teachers, things like that," Nodaway Holt superintendent Jeff Blackford said.
They're also getting feedback.
"Students they weighed heavily on yes wanting the four day. And many of them of course we're just looking at the high school, saw it as an opportunity to work on Mondays. It was an attractive feature to them, the longer day didn't bother them as much. So we got a good representation on the students," Blackford said.
While looking at the same parent concerns as in West Nodaway, the 4-day week appears to be a new trend.
"You know something must be right because 119 school districts are doing the 4 day from the data I've received. And only 1 of them has gone back. So something's right about it and the respondance that I've had is you know they would have a hard time going back to 5 day. Hopefully if it's adopted and passed it will be a win win for all," Blackford said.
As part of the change, the West Nodaway district will add 30 minutes to the end of each day and extend one more week at the end of the school year.
If Nodaway Holt approves their 4-day plan they will end school at 3:36 each day. They will discuss again next Wednesday at their board meeting.