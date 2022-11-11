 Skip to main content
Some transit routes suspended due staff shortage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some transit routes in St. Joseph will be temporarily suspended.

According to the city, beginning next Monday, St. Joseph Transit will suspend four routes on a temporary basis due to staffing shortages.

Bus routes 2 A/D and 5 A/D will be suspended.

Both routes serve 6th and Angelique every hour at the 45 minute mark , and leave Hy-Vee going downtown at 15 minutes past every hour.

Those routes will be suspended until further notice, however hourly service will still be available.

 

 

 