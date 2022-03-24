Sorority holds annual memorial week for Karen Hawkins

(MARYVILLE, Mo) A Northwest Missouri State University sorority is urging everyone to break the silence to end sexual violence.
27 years later, the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority continues to honor Karen Hawkins, a sorority member that was sexually assaulted and murdered, by putting on the Karen Hawkins memorial week.
The goal is to educate the community on the reality of sexual violence and Hawkins' case.
The Karen Hawkins case shows that sexual assault has no geographical boundary and can impact anyone, regardless of who they are.
Michele Rowe, one of Hawkins' sorority sisters, says that while she loves talking about the positive impact that Karen Hawkins had on the community, it is equally important to talk about the details of the case, especially in Maryville.
"It is a small town and...there's a notion that people are safe here...It's important that we let that message get out and let people understand that even in small towns, things like that can happen." Rowe says.
While it's important that the memorial week focuses a lot on these heavy subjects, it is also meant to be a celebration of Hawkins' life.
Sorority alumni and friends of Karen urge everyone to remember her not just for her death, but for the legacy she left behind.
"She inspires us all to be kind...happy, and inclusive," Jonica Merritt, one of Hawkins' friends claims.
"She inspires us all to live for the moment because we are not promised anything in this world." Merritt continues.
Friends of Hawkins all urge people to "be a Karen" and act as a light to everyone around you.
"She was a bright shining star in the time that she was here, and so we are very fortunate to be able to gather and remember her that way." Merritt says.
While the memorial week events have concluded, the sorority's dedication to sharing Hawkins' story and bringing awareness to sexual violence will continue.