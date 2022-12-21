Sound of Speed Air Show taking flight in 2024 at Rosecrans Memorial Airport

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) September 14 and 15, 2024, 139th air lift wing will be hosting the Sound of Speed Air Show once again.
The US Air Force Thunderbirds will be the featured act with many familiar acts and fan-favorites (including the jet trucks) returning as well.
The Missouri Air National Guard and city of St. Joseph are excited to show their appreciation for the community with the sound of speed Air Show.
"I just love having the people out on the wing. It's a chance for many of the citizens of St. Joe and the surrounding area to come out and enjoy what we have to offer here," says Wing Commander John Cluck.
"It give us a chance to pay back to all the support we get from the local communities," Cluck continues.
"What's really neat about the air show is we get to show off what they do. A lot of us get the opportunity to see and talk to them about some of the things they do, but the public doesn't always get to see that," says St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale.
"In doing an air show like this, especially with Thunderbirds, it is something that a lot of people know about, they get excited about, and it's something we'll be talking about now until the show in '24," Josendale continues.
After winning the 2021 Military Air Show of the Year award, Sound of Speed Air Show is looking forward to continuing their partnership with the Thunderbirds to keep making history.
"We had the US Air Force Thunderbirds in 2021 for our Air Show, and they put on an incredible show. I think that had a lot of effect in their decision to come here because they knew that we put on such a great show in 2021, they want to come back and continue that history," Cluck says.
Mayor Josendale says that supporting the base is beneficial for everyone in the community.
"The Air Guard has always been something that's been extremely important. In my lifetime, I've watched a number of different planes be here, based out of here. I've seen a lot of work going on here, and I've watched this base grow to where it's recognized throughout the country and throughout the world," Josendale says.
"We in St. Joe put these people up while they're here, and it's important for us to understand what they're doing so that we can support the Air Guard and we can support what their mission is," Josendale continues.
Colonel Cluck is looking forward to showing the St. Joseph community what they're made of, once again.
"It's an opportunity for us to show what the Missouri Air National Guard has to offer. We're part of this community team, not only just the city of St. Joe, but Buchanan County, surrounding counties, and community groups. We're super proud of the involvement we have in the area, and this gives us a chance to sort of show off what we have," Cluck says.
Planning for the 2024 air show started Wednesday and all hands are on deck to ensure yet another quality show.