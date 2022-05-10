Sound of Speed Airshow to feature first ever Warbird fly-in this summer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Sound of Speed airshow will host some vintage warbirds this summer.
The airshow announced on Facebook that this year's event will be July 15 through the 17 at Rosecrans Memorial Airport adding that this year they will feature its first ever warbird fly-in.
The event will have B-29 doc and the CAF Gulf Coast wing's B-17 “Texas Raiders.”
There will also be ground tours of several types of World War 2 aircraft.
Rides will be available for purchase.
More information will be released as the show date approaches.