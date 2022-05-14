Sound the Alarm efforts in Elwood

(ELWOOD, Ks.) The Elwood Fire Department along with the American Red Cross were installing free smoke alarms for local families in Elwood Saturday morning.
This is part of the national American Red Cross "Sound the Alarm" efforts to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 at-risk communities across the United States in May.
The event started with a kick-off in the morning at the Elwood Fire Department and then trucks were sent out to local homes to install the smoke alarms, totaling about 20 to 25 homes.
"Working smoke alarms are crucial to give you that extra time to get out of the house. It shows you two minutes or less is what you really need to be getting out of the house from. Because smoke is what will take you out. And the alarms give you that extra time. Two minute warning to hear the alarm you got a good two minutes to get out. So without that smoke alarm, you're running the risk of just, you could die in your sleep without a smoke alarm," Ralph Dishong with the American Red Cross said.
Dishong adds that installing smoke alarms is a free service to anyone and they do offer educational services to help you prevent home fires.