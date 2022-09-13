South Side Fall Festival kicks off this weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend is the return of the South Side Fall Festival.
Friday night will feature a huge fireworks show starting around 9:05 p.m.
There will be live bands Friday through Sunday, kids activities, homemade crafts, and food from over 20 food booths.
Then on Saturday the South Side Fall Festival parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and will run from King Hill plaza to Missouri Avenue.
The parade will be livestreamed right here on KQ2.com
For more information on this year's festival visit southsidefallfestival.org