South Side Fall Festival Prepares For 34th Annual Event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The South Side Fall Festival is celebrating 34 years of being named one of the country's top festivals in the Midwest. The South Side Fall Festival will be taking place in St. Joseph at Hyde Park starting on Friday, September 15th at noon.
After speaking with The South Side Fall Festival Organizer, Della Smith she explained the purpose behind the event. "The South Side Fall Festival will serve as a friendly family event which will not allow alcohol meaning the festival will have tons of food and entertainment for kids of all ages to participate in," says Della Smith.
The South Side Fall Festival will be an all-weekend event in which a parade will take place on Saturday morning at 10am on King Hill Drive. The festival will end on Sunday at 4pm with a concert from local bands. Della Smith says, "This Festival gives people in the community a nice place to go for three days and gives you the opportunity to see all the local vendors."