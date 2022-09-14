South Side Fall Festival to be held this weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 33rd South Side Fall Festival will be taking place this Friday through Sunday at Hyde Park.
The annual South Side Fall Festival parade will be held this Saturday amidst all the fall festival activities.
South Side Fall Festival Co-Chair Gary Pettis says "Yes, Saturday morning, at 10 o'clock, all the great people will be lining up and starting at the King Hill Plaza. And they'll go all the way up to Missouri Avenue where the old Dairy Queen used to be. That's where it'll stop. It's about a two mile route. And normally, when the front of the brain gets to the end, the back of the back of the brain is just starting."
This year's theme for the floats is "Childhood Games" and the directors of the event are looking forward to seeing what exciting ideas people will come up with.
"I'm the one that's at the front of the parade. And I stage everybody and they all go by me and I just love to see him and, and the enthusiasm everybody has. It's just a lot of fun. It's a lot of fun,” South Side Fall Festival Parade Director Della Smith says.
With lots of new and returning entries in the parade, there is bound to be a lot of tradition mixed with exciting new faces.
"I think it's going to be just very exciting because there are a lot of floats going to be coming down. And probably lots of candy, as that's the favorite for everybody. And really nothing new to expect. But because everybody just loves this parade it's just a fun time. It's a fun time,” Smith says.
All-in-all, the parade is just one piece of all the exciting festivities taking place this weekend.
"The main festivities are happening in Hyde Park, starting at 12 o'clock on Friday. We have food vendors, craft vendors and we'll have five different plant bands playing down there at the gazebo and the main stage. So if you want to come down, have some great festival food. We'll be there,” Pettis says.
If you are unable to attend the parade Saturday, it will be livestreamed right here on KQ2.com.
KQ2 will also be airing the parade on Sunday, September 18.
For more information regarding the parade and the rest of the south side fall festival activities, visit southsidefallfestival.org.