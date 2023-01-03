Southbound I-229 is closed due to pavement repairs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The right-hand driving lane of Southbound I-229 is currently closed from Highland Avenue to Felix Street.
The closure is due to pavement repairs taking place. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.
MoDOT says the road will remain closed around-the-clock through the afternoon of Wednesday, January 4.
