Southside Rotary Club holds 39th Annual Soup & Chili Supper

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Southside Rotary Club hosted its 39th Annual Soup and Chili Supper at Interserve.
The goal is to raise money for scholarships for Benton high school students and other community projects such as Shoes for Orphan Souls.
"We've had some sponsors, which have helped us a lot, but I think we're going to raise at least $6,000 and a lot of that has to come from the sponsorships too. We have a raffle going on," Southside Rotary Club president Carolyn Sampson-Winger said.
That raffle was 200 pounds of pork, a TV and a gift card.