Southside Royalty contest on Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Southside Fall Festival kicks off their festivities this weekend with the Fall Royalty contest.
The event will take place Saturday, September 10, with registration starting at 10 a.m. at the Evolution United Methodist Church.
Children ages 4-18 will be competing in their respective categories for a chance to be Southside Fall Festival royalty.
The goal of the event is to highlight the children and boost their confidence.
Southside Fall Festival royalty co-chair Della Smith says "it's not a beauty contest at all, you know, so they can be just as comfortable as they want to be. The MC will ask them an age appropriate question and they'll answer it and you know, they get judged on how they answer it and how, you know, they smile and how confident they are and stuff."
Winners of the royalty event will be riding in the Southside Fall Festival parade on September 17.