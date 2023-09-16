Southside welcomes new bridge to Hyde Park

(St. Joseph, MO) while the southside fall festival was in full swing today, one of the key features of hyde park presented itself to the city.
The hyde park bridge has been rebuilt.
Construction started in spring and lasted throughout the summer.
The city of St. Joseph wanted to rebuild the bridge due to safety concerns about the bridge's age.
Now that the bridge is done, Hyde Park can be easily accessed for everyone to enjoy.
Gary Pettis, the Southside Fall Festival's organizer, states
"The bridge is nice and sturdy, it's a brand new bridge. The old bridge was rickety a little bit. It was twisted. Kinda scary. It was twisted. So the new bridge is really nice. We have all of our sponsor banners on the bridge, we got them hanging on both sides. We actually have more room to put sponsor banners up there now."
Be sure to check out Southside's new bridge when you go visit the festival this weekend.