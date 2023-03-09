Southwest Airlines announces international expansion from KCI Airport

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Southwest Airlines has announced that the carrier will offer new international routes from Kansas City International Airport.
According to a news release from Kansas City, Mo. Mayor Quinton Lucas, Southwest will launch nonstop service to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica as well as Los Cabos International Airport in San José del Cabo, Mexico. The carrier will also expand nonstop service to Cancun International Airport.
Effective on October 7, 2023, Southwest Airlines will offer seasonal service on Saturdays between:
- Kansas City, Mo. and Montego Bay, Jamaica*
- MCI-MBJ departs 9:55am and arrives 1:55pm
- MBJ-MCI departs 12:00pm and arrived 4:20pm
- Kansas City, Mo. and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico*
- MCI-SJD departs 10:40am and arrives 12:10pm
- SJD-MCI departs 11:35pm and arrived 5:25pm
- *Subject to government approval