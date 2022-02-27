Special Olympics Polar Plunge raises more than $20,000

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Special Olympics of Missouri St. Joseph held it's 16th annual Polar Plunge Saturday afternoon at Lake Contrary.
The event is to help raise money for the sports training and competition programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities.
the fundraiser contributes a large portion of the budget, and this year's plunge raised $20,825 out of the $30,000 budget. 82 plungers participated and of course lots of spectators came out to support.
A brother and sister won the top fundraiser and top team fundraiser awards. Katie Lyle has done the plunge for about 15 years to support her brother Tanner Hrenchir, who has been a Special Olympic athlete for about 31 years.
"We love the program it's done so much for him, but also so much for our family. You know to see him succeed on his level. And he's played multiple sports within the program," Lyle said.
"It means a lot to me like I've been doing this for 31 years. And this plunge it means a lot for us and I just want to do our best and just be a part of this family," Hrenchir said.
"It's an opportunity to give them the time to go onto the playing fields. The money that we raise goes, 83 percent of every dollar we raise goes right back to our program and takes care of the athletes," Special Olympics Missouri development director Melody Prawitz said.
Tanner will compete in the national U.S.A. games for powerlifting this June.